WOKV Show Notes January 7, 2026: Fernandina Beach adopts paid parking ordinance

Jacksonville, Fl — The city of Fernandina Beach has adopted an ordinance to install paid parking. The vote was 4 to 1.

Vice-Mayor Darron Ayscue was the lone “no” vote.

It’s expected to start later this year, but residents have gathered enough petition signatures that could force a referendum vote in August.

There’s also a lawsuit that could stop paid parking as well.

Under the approved ordinance, hourly parking rates would range from $2 to $4 per hour.

Residents would be eligible for up to two free annual digital permits per household, with additional permits costing $24 per year.

The vendor, One Parking, expects to start about 6 weeks after the ordinance was adopted, according to the city.

