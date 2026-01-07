Local

WOKV Show Notes January 7, 2026: Fernandina Beach adopts paid parking ordinance

Paid parking proposal in Fernandina Beach Map from Town Hall presentation showing places where paid parking may be added in Downtown Fernandina Beach

Jacksonville, Fl — The city of Fernandina Beach has adopted an ordinance to install paid parking. The vote was 4 to 1.

Vice-Mayor Darron Ayscue was the lone “no” vote.

It’s expected to start later this year, but residents have gathered enough petition signatures that could force a referendum vote in August.

There’s also a lawsuit that could stop paid parking as well.

Under the approved ordinance, hourly parking rates would range from $2 to $4 per hour.

Residents would be eligible for up to two free annual digital permits per household, with additional permits costing $24 per year.

The vendor, One Parking, expects to start about 6 weeks after the ordinance was adopted, according to the city.

