WOKV Show Notes January 9, 2026: Jaguars playoff game highlights

Jacksonville, FL — If you’re going to Sunday’s playoff game, you’ll hear a familiar voice honor America.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by Susan Tedeschi, one half of the Jacksonville blues group Tedeschi Trucks Band.

The couple has been Jaguars season ticket-holders for at least 20 years.

She performed the anthem for the Jags’ last two home playoff games - which the Jaguars won - so she’s a good luck charm.

The flyover will be performed by the 159th Fighter Squadron located at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base.

Due to Stadium of the Future and Shipyards construction, gameday street closures around the sports complex may impact traffic patterns. Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early as parking lots open four hours prior to kickoff.

Wear Teal: The uniform combination for the Jaguars on Sunday is teal jersey, teal pants, white socks. The team is encouraging fans coming to the game to represent their favorite team in their best teal attire.

