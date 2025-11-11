WOKV Show Notes Nov. 11, 2025: Jacksonville honors Veterans Day

Jacksonville, FL — Jacksonville’s proud military service record is on full display every Veterans Day with the largest parade in Florida and a meaningful tribute to those who have served.

Jacksonville’s Morning News is on location at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, which is hosting the Mayor’s Veterans Day Breakfast.

“It is truly an honor to participate in this meaningful celebration of the brave men and women from our community who have served our country,” said Mayor Donna Deegan.

The breakfast is a prelude to the annual parade which will feature Honorary Grand Marshal Colonel Len Loving, US Marine Corps, and Mrs. Suzie Loving, and Grand Marshal Padraic “Pat” Mulvhill.

In addition, the parade will feature senior military officials, active-duty and retired military units, veteran groups, local school groups, decorative floats, and more.

Rich Jones is live at the Center for Performing Arts, as the City of Jacksonville hosts a Military Appreciation and Veterans Day Breakfast event. COJ Director of Military Affairs Harrison Conyers joins Rich to discuss today’s Veterans Day Parade, and stories from Jacksonville’s veteran community. (Edtitor’s note: there are digital audio issues mid-interview)

Nick Howland, Executive Director of The Fire Watch, discusses the organization’s role in the prevention of veteran suicides. This month, they reached the milestone of training over 10,000 Watchmen on intervention procedures, providing mental health and crisis support services.

Chris Budihas (Ret), host of First Coast Military Life, joins Rich Jones at the Center for Performing Arts for the COJ Military Appreciation and Veterans Day Breakfast. Budihas discusses the nature of military service, and the role of service personnel in the Jacksonville community.

Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade Route 2025

