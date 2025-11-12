WOKV Show Notes November 12, 2025: The Holidays at the Symphony, America in Concert 250 Years

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville’s week of valor comes to a stirring close this weekend with the Jacksonville Symphony and “America in Concert” 250 Years of Music and Majesty.

Sunday’s performance features the Jacksonville University RiverTones, Sandalwood High School, Sandalwood High Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard, and vocalist Chris Blem.

Na’Zir McFadden will conduct the Jacksonville Symphony through historic anthems and newer hits, such as Zac Brown’s “Chicken Fried”.

Join the Jacksonville Symphony for this historic milestone—a night of unity, remembrance and unwavering American spirit, honoring 250 years of freedom, courage, music and majesty.

Steven B. Libman, President and CEO of the Jacksonville Symphony, joins JMN with details of the holiday themed programs they’re performing soon -- starting with this weekend’s “Holiday Brass” performance Saturday, and “America In Concert: 250 Years of Music” Sunday afternoon. More holiday themed programming, including the always-popular “Holiday Pops” series, the “Movie & Music” shows of The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more are on deck as the Symphony leans in to the holiday season.

Courtney Lewis (Music Director) and Tony Nickle (Vice President & Artistic Administrator) join JMN, discussing the holiday season musical lineup. Events include Handel’s “Messiah,” Tchaikovsky’s “The First Coast Nutcracker,” featuring Tchaikovsky’s famous score, and more. And Courtney and Benjamin Fridkis exchange holiday musical selection insights.

