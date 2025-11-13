WOKV Show Notes November 13, 2025: Feeding NE Florida gets city boost

Jacksonville, Fl — A Jacksonville nonprofit is getting help feeding those in need.

The city council voted unanimously yesterday to give $200,0000 to Feeding Northeast Florida.

Councilmember Ron Salem proposed the emergency funding, and he says he hopes it encourages others to give.

More funding could be coming. A council committee next week will discuss Councilman Rahman Johnson’s proposal to give Feeding Northeast Florida $2 million.

Susan King, CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida, says the gift will help purchase food to support the ten highest SNAP enrollment zip codes for up to two weeks.

King said the disruption of SNAP benefits was just the latest in a months-long series of events that have increased local demand for food assistance.

The House passed the Senate-approved temporary funding resolution to fund federal government operations through January, ending the 43-day government shutdown without extending the health care subsidies that Democrats were holding out for. President Trump signed the resolution into effect last night, so it’s back to work for federal employees, SNAP services are funded again, and delayed paychecks should be caught up soon. But what does this mean come January? Will the 2026 fiscal year appropriations bills be approved by then, or are we back to watching a shutdown clock?

The US Treasury Department is phasing out the penny, ending production of the coin. Eben Brown reports on the justifications cited behind the decision, although pennies remain legal currency and may still be in use for a while.

