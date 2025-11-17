WOKV Show Notes November 17, 2025: FAA lifts shutdown flight restrictions

Jacksonville, Fl — Good news if you’re planning to travel for Thanksgiving. The FAA is lifting its flight reduction order at airports nationwide.

A reduction in flights at dozens of major airports began a week ago to help address fatigue and staffing issues among air traffic controllers during the record-long government shutdown.

Airline leaders say they’re optimistic that operations will rebound in time for the Thanksgiving travel period.

AAA projects that 4.65 million Floridians will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday period, which runs from Tuesday, November 25 to Monday, December 1.

This marks a 2.6% increase over last year and sets a new record for Thanksgiving travel in the Sunshine State.

Nationwide, AAA expects 81.8 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving. That’s an increase of 1.6 million travelers compared to 2024.

Thanksgiving remains the busiest travel holiday of the year, surpassing both Memorial Day and Independence Day.

