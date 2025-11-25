WOKV Show Notes November 25, 2025: Duval Schools seeking feedback on HS boundary changes

Jacksonville, Fl — Duval County Public Schools will discuss with families the potential boundary changes at six high schools.

A community meeting is scheduled for 6:00 pm today at Mandarin High School.

The recommendations include:

A proposal to adjust boundaries for Atlantic Coast, Englewood, Fletcher, Mandarin, Sandalwood, and Terry Parker high schools to help reduce over-enrollment at Atlantic Coast and resolve the split feeder pattern impacting Terry Parker. Proposed implementation is the 2027–28 school year.

The school district is also considering other changes:

A proposal to transition John E. Ford from a school with a magnet theme to a dedicated magnet school. Proposed implementation is the 2026–27 school year.

A proposal to consolidate Anchor into Mayport Elementary to address under-enrollment at both schools. Proposed implementation is the 2026–27 school year.

A proposal to consolidate Long Branch Elementary into R.L. Brown Gifted and Talented Academy to address under-enrollment at both schools. Change the name to Long Branch Gifted & Talented Academy at R.L. Brown. Proposed implementation is the 2026–27 school year.

No final decisions have been made, and only the School Board has the authority to approve school consolidations or boundary changes.

The changes are scheduled for a vote at the December 1st School Board meeting.

