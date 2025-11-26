WOKV Show Notes November 26, 2025: Thanksgiving travel crush underway

Jacksonville, Fl — The Thanksgiving travel crush is kicking into high gear, with the TSA expecting to screen more than 18 million flyers through next Tuesday.

Today marks the peak with 52,000 flights nationwide. Officials say air traffic staffing is back to pre-shutdown levels and most flights are on time, but a lake-effect snowstorm threatening the Midwest and Northeast could disrupt plans.

In all, a record 82 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking record warmth before a big Thanksgiving cool down.

Highs today will be near or just above record levels in the mid 80s. A few showers will arrive from northwest to southeast between 3:00 and 5:00 pm in Jacksonville.

A cold front will move through our area this evening and bring much cooler temperatures for Thanksgiving Day. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s with breezy northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

We see the 30s by Friday morning.

Clark Howard’s daily update looks at changes in flood risk insurance, and why it’s not just a concern for coastal residents any more.

The post-Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally the big holiday shopping/retail period -- Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday -- but with great deals, comes great opportunity to be scammed. Eben Brown looks at the growth of online retail scammers, up 250% since October, just waiting to Grinch your holiday shopping.

Ukraine peace talks continue, but so do Russian attacks on the country. Can representatives of the US, Ukraine, and Russia work out an agreement, or will this require in-person negotiations by Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin? Fox’s Jonathan Savage reports from London:

