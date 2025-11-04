WOKV Show Notes November 4, 2025: Remembering Dick Cheney

Jacksonville, Fl — Former Vice President Dick Cheney has died at age 84. Cheney’s family says he died Monday of complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

Cheney became one of the most powerful and polarizing vice presidents and a leading advocate for the invasion of Iraq.

He led the armed forces as defense chief during the Persian Gulf War under President George H.W. Bush before returning to public life as vice president under his son, George W. Bush. I

n recent years, Cheney became a stout defender of his daughter Liz Cheney when she became the leading Republican critic of President Trump’s actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol.

