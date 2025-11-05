WOKV Show Notes November 5, 2025: Duval Care Coalition launches to help fill shutdown gaps

Jacksonville, Fl — WOKV continues to cover the meaningful, local impacts of the government shutdown.

The City of Jacksonville and community partners this morning are launching the Duval Care Coalition.

The unified network will bring together faith-based organizations, nonprofits, and community food banks to ensure no resident in need goes without essential support.

Alongside city leaders for the announcement will be representatives from Feeding Northeast Florida and SNAP recipients.

Jacksonville’s Morning News will speak live with Feeding Northeast Florida CEO Susan King at 9:40 to hear how the SNAP disruption has impacted their ability to meet the daily food needs in the community.

