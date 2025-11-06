Local

WOKV Show Notes November 6, 2025: The Downtown Fair-Well

By Rich Jones
Jacksonville Downtown Fair
Jacksonville, Fl — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair opens for its 70th and final year Downtown today.

The fair will offer a nostalgic farewell and salute to the past throughout the 11 days as it marches into the next chapter at its new home off Normandy Boulevard at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center.

From November 6 - 16 the fair is packed with entertainment and memories in the making. Gate admission for adults is $15, children (6-12) are $6 and children 5 & under are free.

