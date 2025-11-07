WOKV Show Notes November 7, 2025: Community steps up to help amid shutdown, SNAP uncertainty

Jacksonville, Fl — As families face uncertainty over SNAP benefits and more, Feeding Northeast Florida is hosting an emergency drive-thru food distribution.

It’ll start Saturday at 10:00 am at Regency Square Mall at the entrance of Impact Christian Academy.

CEO Susan King says they’ll be open until all food is distributed.

You’re urged not to arrive early to save a place in line, as police will be on scene.

St. Johns County is providing $200,000 to local food pantries to help those residents currently receiving SNAP benefits. It’s part of the county’s response to the ongoing government shutdown.

The board of county commissioners also supported suspending water utility disconnections for non-payment through the end of November.

The County’s emergency reserve funds will enable the food pantries to purchase and distribute food to those St. Johns County residents experiencing food insecurity due to the shutdown.

