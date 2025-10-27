WOKV Show Notes Oct. 27, 2025: Drenched start to Halloween, FL/GA week

Jacksonville, Fl — Scattered showers to start off the work week after several inches of rain to end the weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says some neighborhoods got 3 to 5″ of rain Sunday with slow-moving downpours.

Scattered showers will be on-and-off today with mild temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Tuesday stays cloudy & a bit dreary before more sun moves in Wednesday. A strong cold front sweeps through with some isolated showers late Wednesday night.

Temperatures tumble down late week with morning lows in the 50s and 40s. Halloween looks like a nice day with cool temps in store for trick-or-treating.

Florida-Georgia at EverBank Stadium on Saturday looks sunny and nice as well.

Four people are hurt after a violent weekend in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported three shootings between Saturday night and yesterday morning.

The most serious shooting happened yesterday morning in Edgewood when two people were shot on Edgewood Ave South outside Tipsy Bar and Grill.

The JSO says a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other victim is in stable condition. No arrest has been announced, and there’s no word on a motive.

©2025 Cox Media Group