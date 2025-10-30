WOKV Show Notes Oct. 30, 2025: Halloween safety, FL-GA traffic

Jacksonville, Fl — It’s the eve of Halloween and we’re feeling Autumn’s chill. Temperatures will only be in the 60s today with lots of sun.

Friday will start chilly and stay cool throughout the day. As kids head out to trick-or-treat, temps will be falling into the 50s and eventually upper 40s.

Halloween Safety

Halloween safety can be a real treat but a few simple mistakes can turn a fun night into a scary one. The Florida Poison Control Center in Jacksonville is sharing some prevention tips for Halloween.

The top thing most parents are worried about when it comes to poisoning is the candy.

But the top call they get to 1-800-222-1222 is about glow sticks and glow jewelry. The ‘juice’ is not toxic, but it can be irritating.

Make-up can also be a problem. It’s recommended you test n a small area of the arm before applying to the face or elsewhere. And make sure the little ones never eat make-up.

Rivalry Renewed

The City of Jacksonville is gearing up to host the annual Florida-Georgia football game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at EverBank Stadium.

On game day, stadium parking lots will open at 8:00 a.m. All parking is pre-sold, and fans should ensure their parking hangtags are displayed as they approach the stadium.

Chris Hancock with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office provides important traffic and safety information during an appearance on Jacksonville’s Morning News.

Gates to EverBank Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m., two hours before kickoff. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid last-minute gate pressure, which frequently occurs before kickoff. There will be magnetometers in place, enabling fans to walk through carrying their clear bag and leave their cell phone and keys in their pockets.

After entering, fans will then proceed to the self-scan ticket kiosks to have their mobile tickets scanned. With construction in EverBank Stadium, guests are encouraged to utilize the ramp closest to their entry gate for direct access to the main and upper concourses and enter the stadium when gates open at 1:30 pm.

