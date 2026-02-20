WOKV’s Benjamin Fridkis speaks with Douglas Anderson Principal Tim Feagins

WOKV’s Benjamin Fridkis talks Extravaganza at the Moran Theatre with Principal Timothy Feagins, an opportunity to show your support for local, young artists at the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts and the Developing Artists Foundation.

This year marks the 39th annual showcase of the student body’s artistic endeavors.

Doors will open at the Moran Theatre at 6pm, tickets are still available at ticketmaster.com.

