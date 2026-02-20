Local

WOKV’s Benjamin Fridkis speaks with Douglas Anderson Principal Tim Feagins

By Ben Fridkis
Extravaganza Photo courtesy of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts and the Developing Artists Foundation
By Ben Fridkis

WOKV’s Benjamin Fridkis talks Extravaganza at the Moran Theatre with Principal Timothy Feagins, an opportunity to show your support for local, young artists at the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts and the Developing Artists Foundation.

This year marks the 39th annual showcase of the student body’s artistic endeavors.

Doors will open at the Moran Theatre at 6pm, tickets are still available at ticketmaster.com.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Ben Fridkis

Ben Fridkis

Benjamin Fridkis is overnight producer for the Jacksonville Morning News. He is part of Jacksonville’s largest radio news team that updates and presents the latest stories every weekday morning from 5am to 9am.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News