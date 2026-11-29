JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wolfson Children’s Hospital has treated 149 patients for serious e-bike and e-scooter injuries from January through October 2026, already 30% more than all of last year, the hospital said.

The hospital’s trauma center treated 115 patients for such injuries during all of 2025, according to Wolfson Children’s.

In October of 2026, it treated 16 patients alone.

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The number of patients has risen each year, according to figures the hospital provided: 3 in 2022, 23 in 2023, 74 in 2024 and 115 in 2025.

E-Bike and E-Scooter Injury Statistics Wolfson Children's Hospital has released data concerning the number of patients treated at the hospital's trauma center for e-bike and e-scooter crashes.

The recent jump in injuries is staggering—especially considering two months in 2026 remain unaccounted for, yet the hospital has treated 34 more patients than it did all of 2025.

The injuries are not minor, the hospital said. They have included broken arms and legs, facial and skull fractures and brain bleeds.

“These numbers are a reminder that e-bikes and e-scooters can have serious consequences,” Wolfson Children’s said in a statement. “And behind each number is a child and a family facing the impact of a potentially life-changing injury.”

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To help families navigate safety risks tied to e-bikes and e-scooters, AAA released a safety guidebook earlier this year. The free E-Ride Safety Guide is available for download at sm.AAA/ERideReady.

In September, the Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved a new e-bike ordinance after seeing an increase in usage. The ordinance is intended to reduce the risk of serious injuries and deaths resulting from crashes.

To review the ordinance and additional safety tips, visit the city’s website HERE.

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