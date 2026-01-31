Woman found dead in East Arlington home, police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead inside her home on Bleinheim Place on Friday night.

Officers say they got the call around 8:05 p.m. about an unresponsive person.

When they arrived, they found an adult woman in a bedroom.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are now looking into what happened. Right now, the death is being called “undetermined.”

Police say the woman’s adult son was in the home at the time and is cooperating with detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.

JSO asks anyone who knows anything to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or contact Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

