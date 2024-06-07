Woman found shot, killed outside of a home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was found shot to death outside of a home late Thursday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said a patrol officer was flagged down about a shooting in the 2300 block of Bradford Street, which is near West Beaver Street and North McDuff Avenue.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officers found a woman dead of what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound outside of a home.

The patrol officers detained two people at the home and JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are now investigating.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the relationships between the people and the circumstances of the incident are not yet known.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO by emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.