Woman killed in crash after hitting excavator on I-10 near Lane Avenue in Jacksonville, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old woman died in a crash Monday afternoon after the car she was driving crashed into an excavator on Interstate 10 near Lane Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The call about the crash came in around 2:18 p.m., FHP said in a news release.

FHP said the woman’s car, a sedan, was going westbound on I-10 east of Lane Avenue and attempting to merge into the right lane.

While doing this, FHP said she lost control of the vehicle, “causing her to veer left towards the left shoulder” on I-10.

When the sedan made it to the left shoulder, it hit an excavator “that was parked on the left shoulder due to construction in the area,” FHP said.

After the sedan hit the excavator, it ended up in the middle lane on I-10, FHP said.

Anyone who has any additional information or video of this crash is asked to contact FHP at *347.

