Woman riding bike killed in Putnam County hit-and-run crash

PALATKA, Fla. — A 27-year-old Gainesville woman is dead after she was hit by a car Monday night in Palatka. She was riding a bicycle at about 9:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of St. Johns Avenue near Wes Larson Boulevard, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

A 2020 Kia Forte was traveling westbound on St. Johns Avenue and swerved into the left portion of the two-lane roadway striking the bicyclist, the news release states.

The driver of the Kia, listed in the FHP report as a 35-year-old man, left the scene of foot. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

FHP is asking anyone with information about the crash or the driver of the Kia to call police.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.