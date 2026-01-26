Woman shot in crossfire during shootout in Moncrief area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is being treated for injuries she received after being struck during a shootout between two other people Sunday night. The incident occurred on Jacksonville’s Northside at about 9:18 p.m. in the 1500 block of Brook Forest Drive.

“The initial investigation revealed that the victim in this incident and the suspect have ongoing issues,” a Jacksonville police news release states. “The suspect drove to the victim’s residence, and an argument ensued. During the argument, the suspect displayed a handgun and started shooting in the direction of the victim.

“The victim returned fire and struck the suspect’s girlfriend, who was in the suspect’s vehicle,” the news release states.

Police said the suspect has been detained.

