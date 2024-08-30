Woman shot in leg by brother-in-law while trying to stop a fight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon.

According to officers, JSO responded to reports of a person shot at 8100 Free Ave. around 5 p.m. They found a woman in her late 40s shot in the leg.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that the woman tried to stop her sister and her sister’s husband from fighting.

While intervening, she was shot by her brother-in-law.

The suspect is in custody, and there is no further threat.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and video surveillance.

If you know anything, contact JSO.

