JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The World Poker Tour (WPT) is returning to bestbet Jacksonville from October 30th to November 18th, featuring 14 events, including a $1 million guaranteed WPT Championship.

The tour begins with Event #1, a four-day competition with a $400 buy-in and a $200,000 guarantee, and includes Event #8, a No Limit Hold’em with a $300,000 guaranteed prize pool.

“We are excited to welcome the world-renowned WPT back to bestbet Jacksonville,” said Deborah Giardina, Vice President of Poker Operations at bestbet. “It is a pleasure to host the players who come from near and far to play in these events.”

The WPT bestbet Scramble is part of the 2025 WPT World Championship, continuing a longstanding partnership between bestbet and WPT that has produced some of the Southeast’s most exciting poker tournaments.

Notable players who have won the WPT bestbet Scramble Championship include Nick Yunis, Frederic Normand, Tyler Paterson, Jared Jaffee, and Noah Schwartz.

The WPT bestbet Scramble welcomes players of all ages, with a special Senior Tournament on Tuesday, November 4th, for players aged 50 years and older.

Spectators can watch the action live with four events livestreamed on bestbetLIVE, including the Final Table of Event #1 on November 2nd and the Final Day of the WPT Championship on November 18th.

In-person spectators are welcome during live-streamed matches, with bestbet offering a comfortable atmosphere and a wide selection of amenities, including a full menu and handcrafted sushi.

