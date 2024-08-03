‘I’m not too worried:’ Jacksonville residents prepare for possible weather impacts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As our First Alert Weather team tracks a disturbance in the Atlantic, some people say they are ready with all their supplies, while others say it’s just another day for them.

As locals prepare, some stores are appearing to run low on essentials.

Friday, a local Walmart had pockets of empty rows in its flashlight section, and workers had to restock water bottles.

“I keep cases of water stacked in my home, and I always check my flashlights and make sure they’re on because I do not utilize candles with fire,” Jacksonville resident Thelma Perry-Holt said.

With any storm, big or small, you want to prepare for power outages. That means canned foods, water, and flashlights.

Perry-Holt was there to shop for some last-minute supplies and said she is ready.

“It’s good to have a cooler and go out and get yourself some ice to put in the cooler if you have to things that need to be refrigerated just in case your electricity goes off,” Perry-Holt said.

She has lived in Jacksonville for over a decade and says she always makes sure to have a plan.

“I check on my daughters and make sure we have a plan on getting out because I’m disabled,” Perry-Holt said. “I have all my medications – my daughter picked up all my main medications today.”

But not everyone is ready.

“I in all honesty did not know about it until a few moments ago,” Jacksonville resident Shannon Batista said. “I’m not too worried about it because we’re used to getting hit by storms.”

Despite that, Batista says she always makes sure to have water and food for her family and her pets.

“I definitely made the mistake when I first moved to Jacksonville that when a hurricane was coming, I didn’t have any batteries, any flashlights and I just bought whatever scraps were leftover at a store,” Batista said. “But since, then you just buy things when you can, and they’re there when you need them.”

The two say they’re ready, but not concerned about the storm.

“I’m not worried to be perfectly honest,” Perry-Holt said.

When you use your generators, make sure they’re outside and at least 20 feet away from any windows or doors – but keep it dry.

Of course, if there is any flooding, you don’t want to walk, swim, or drive through the flood waters.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day so stay tuned to Action News Jax for your weather updates and stay weather aware.

