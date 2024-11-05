YOU DECIDE 2024: Election Day is here

Jacksonville, Fl — Polls in Northeast Florida are open 7:00 am - 7:00 pm on this Election Day. Early voting turnout in Duval County set a record, and Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland says it’s possible the 2008 turnout record of 77% could be broken.

Stay up to date on turnout throughout the day, and listen to live election results beginning at 6:00 pm. Rich Jones and Kristine Bellino will be joined by political analyst Sean Freeder, Assistant Professor of Political Science & Public Administration at the University of North Florida.

John Bachman will provide updates from the Duval County Republican watch party. Chase Bunker will have live coverage from the Duval County Democrat watch party.

