YOU DECIDE 2024: Election Day is here

By Ben Fridkis, News 104.5 WOKV, Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV and Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — Polls in Northeast Florida are open 7:00 am - 7:00 pm on this Election Day. Early voting turnout in Duval County set a record, and Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland says it’s possible the 2008 turnout record of 77% could be broken.

Stay up to date on turnout throughout the day, and listen to live election results beginning at 6:00 pm. Rich Jones and Kristine Bellino will be joined by political analyst Sean Freeder, Assistant Professor of Political Science & Public Administration at the University of North Florida.

John Bachman will provide updates from the Duval County Republican watch party. Chase Bunker will have live coverage from the Duval County Democrat watch party.

Ben Fridkis

Ben Fridkis, News 104.5 WOKV

Benjamin Fridkis is overnight producer for the Jacksonville Morning News. He is part of Jacksonville’s largest radio news team that updates and presents the latest stories every weekday morning from 5am to 9am.

Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

