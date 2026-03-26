‘Your district is in danger’: Florida Democrats eye NE Florida seats after special election wins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Democrats scored two major victories in yesterday’s special elections, flipping a state House seat in President Donald Trump’s home district and a state Senate seat most recently held by Florida’s Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins.

The state Senate seat was won by Collins by nine points in 2022, while the state House district in Palm Beach County had previously been won by a Republican candidate by 19 points in 2024.

The state party is hopeful those victories are a sign of more to come in November, even here in Northeast Florida.

“My message to Republicans is this: your district is in danger,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

Looking to November, Fried said she sees Republican vulnerabilities in Northeast Florida.

The flip in Trump’s district was large enough to threaten local Congressional seats held by Congressmen Arron Bean (R-FL 4th District) and Randy Fine (R-FL 6th District).

Previous Republican victories for local state House seats currently held by Representatives Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) and Jessica Baker (R-Jacksonville) were also within that margin.

“We have to make sure that we’re running up the scoreboard in 26 to protect Donna in 27,” said Fried.

Florida GOP Chair Evan Power said he believes Tuesday’s special election results were just that: Special.

“We’re about to cross 1.5 million voter advantage here in Florida for Republicans, and I think the story is gonna be in November when we win, and we win big,” said Power.

But UCF Political Science Professor Dr. Aubrey Jewett argued Republicans shouldn’t get too complacent.

“We’ve seen a number of special elections since President Trump got his second term, and most of them, not all, but most of them have shown increased Democratic support,” said Jewett.

Republicans are hoping Tuesday’s Democratic flips will be short-lived.

Both seats will be back up for bid in November.

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