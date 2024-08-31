‘You’re walking into a trap:’ Local man cancels life-altering procedure after healthcare provider drops his insurance

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — While Florida Blue Insurance and Baptist Health are still in the negotiation phase, the fallout of another insurance’s failed negotiation is impacting locals.

One St. Johns County man is feeling the effects of UF Health St. Johns dropping Aetna insurance.

Len Conticello canceled a life-altering heart procedure after he got a letter in the mail saying UF Health and Aetna could not find a resolution, making Aetna an out-of-network provider.

“It’s very disappointing,” Conticello said.

Len Conticello doesn’t want to see more people go through what he’s dealing with tonight.

“My quality of life is not what it should be,” Conticello said. “It’s a gift to have every day. And I don’t want to waste it sitting around not feeling well and waiting for some treatment that just might do the trick.”

Conticello has been going to UF Health St. Johns Flagler Hospital for years. He says he had been waiting months to get an elective procedure for his heart that would help prevent him from having a stroke.

That procedure was supposed to happen on Thursday. But he canceled it after learning UF Health St Johns couldn’t resolve a contract dispute. So now Aetna is no longer in-network.

“It’s very disheartening,” Conticello said. “They are not a nickel and dime operation. I can’t imagine why they can’t come to some type of agreement.”

Now, he says he must wait again for a procedure that could have changed his life. Without insurance, he doesn’t know if he can afford it.

When Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez asked about the cost, Conticello responded saying, “That’s the $64,000 question.”

He says the unknown dollar amount is just as great a risk.

“I’m not going in with a wide-open checkbook to say go ahead and do what you want to do,” Conticello said.

Florida Blue and Baptist Health are going through similar negotiations. While there is still a month left to come up with an agreement, he says he’s worried about how this may affect the thousands of people who have Florida Blue.

“It’s very important, and make sure you’re covered because you’re walking into a trap,” Conticello said.

Conticello said he is hoping his doctor can refer him to one of his colleagues at a different hospital for the procedure. He has no idea how long that could take. So, he is left to wait once again.

