Millions of pounds of chicken fried rice recalled due to possible glass contamination

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. of Portland, Oregon recalls approximately 3,370,530 pounds of frozen not-ready-to eat “Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice” after the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced it may have glass in it.

Frozen chicken fried rice products were produced between September 8, 2025 and November 17, 2025 and sold nationwide. Frozen foods were sold in two different sizes:

1.53 kg cardboard box of 6 bags full of yakitori chicken and fried rice. The packaging is stamped with best before dates 26 SE 09 through 26 NO 12.

20 oz plastic bags branded “TRADER JOE’S Chicken Fried Rice with stir fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs” with best by dates 9/8/2026 through 11/17/2026.

Frozen Fried Rice Recall Photo courtesy of the USDA

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture

Products subject to the recall can also be identified by establishment number P-18356 inside the USDA mark of inspection. The Trader Joe’s Item was shipped to retail locations nationwide while the Ajinomoto item was only exported to Canada.

At least four reports tipped off the FSIS that something was wrong with the product. There have been no reports of injury at this time.

Recalled products may still be in the freezers of retailers and consumers. Anyone in possession of these products should thrown away or returned to the place of purchase as soon as possible.

Anyone who believes they may have swallowed glass should consult their health care provider right away.

