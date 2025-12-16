Most expensive homes for sale in Jacksonville

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Jacksonville listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 5124 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
- Price: $12,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,628
- Price per square foot: $2,132
- Lot size: 3.2 acres
- Days on market: 124 days
#2. 12827 Ft Caroline Rd, Jacksonville
- Price: $7,845,000
- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,476
- Price per square foot: $925
- Lot size: 1.5 acres
- Days on market: 96 days
#3. 13224 Mandarin Rd, Jacksonville
- Price: $7,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,090
- Price per square foot: $1,711
- Lot size: 8.3 acres
- Days on market: 14 days
#4. 5275 Bentpine Cove Rd, Jacksonville
- Price: $4,490,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,395
- Price per square foot: $702
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 216 days
#5. 10020 Heckscher Dr, Jacksonville
- Price: $4,200,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,840
- Price per square foot: $2,282
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 712 days
#6. 4232 Ortega Forest Dr, Jacksonville
- Price: $4,000,000
- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,400
- Price per square foot: $625
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 38 days
#7. 5367 Chandler Bend Dr, Jacksonville
- Price: $3,850,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,588
- Price per square foot: $688
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 57 days
#8. 2501 Scott Mill Dr S, Jacksonville
- Price: $3,700,000
- 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,556
- Price per square foot: $489
- Lot size: 1.5 acres
- Days on market: 74 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 10566 Scott Mill Rd, Jacksonville
- Price: $3,650,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,870
- Price per square foot: $943
- Lot size: 2.8 acres
- Days on market: 405 days
#10. 4430 Glen Kernan Pkwy E, Jacksonville
- Price: $3,600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,687
- Price per square foot: $538
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 22 days
