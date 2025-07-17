1 dead, 13 injured after being struck by lightning in New Jersey: Police

(JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ) -- One person died and 13 others were injured, including eight children, after being struck by lightning on Wednesday in New Jersey, officials said.

The strike hit the ground near a group at the Black Knight Bowbenders archery range, a well-known community site that regularly hosts events, Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina told ABC News' New York station, WABC.

The Jackson Township Police Department said it received a call shortly after 7 p.m. reporting multiple people struck by lightning, resulting in a male being administered CPR, while multiple other victims were being triaged.

A 61-year-old male, who was identified by the mayor as an instructor, died from his injuries. Officials are continuing to gather information before releasing his identity, according to the mayor.

The injuries ranged from "burns to non-specific complaints of not feeling well," the police department said in a statement to WABC.

All were transported to nearby hospitals, including Jersey Shore University Medical Center. One person with more serious injuries was taken to the Livingston Burn Center.

This was the twelfth lightning fatality this year.

"This is such a tragedy," Reina said to WABC. "My thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and all those injured tonight. It's difficult to understand what happened."

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area Wednesday evening.

Much of northwest and central New Jersey was also under flood watches through Wednesday night, with storms expected to produce heavy downpours following a deadly deluge earlier this week.

A common misunderstanding is that a thunderstorm needs to be severe to be life-threatening, but that is not true. A casual summer thunderstorm that has a few rumbles of even distant thunder can be deadly.

Whether it's raining or if it's completely cloudy overhead or partially sunny as a storm builds, if thunder can be heard, there is a danger being outside and you should seek shelter immediately.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds, Jason Volack and Daniel Manzo contributed to this report.

