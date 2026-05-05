2 dead, 3 injured in shooting during business meeting at Texas shopping center: Police

(CARROLTON, Texas) -- Two people were killed and another three injured in a shooting during a business meeting at a shopping center in Texas, authorities said.

The shooting suspect was apprehended nearby following a short foot pursuit, police said.

The gunfire broke out at a Korean shopping center in Carrollton, located about 20 miles north of Dallas, on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to K Towne Plaza shortly before 10 a.m. CT for reports of a shooting and found two people dead at the scene, according to Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo. Three additional victims were in stable condition, he said.

Arredondo called it a "complicated scene" during a press briefing. Officers were working "multiple scenes" across K Towne Plaza and a nearby shopping center, locally known as Koreatown, where the suspect was taken into custody, he said.

The police chief identified the suspect as 69-year-old Seung Han Ho.

"Currently, there is no immediate threat to the public," Arredondo said. "Victims were meeting with the suspect for a business purpose. This is not a random act of gunfire."

Arredondo said police were still working to learn more about the business relationship between the suspect and the victims, who were all adults.

The police chief did not release any further details on the victims.

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