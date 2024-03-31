2 dead in single-engine plane crash in Truckee, California

Two people were killed as a single-engine plane crashed while attempting to land in Truckee, California, on Saturday, local airport and law enforcement officials said.

The Daher TBM 900 took off from Denver, Colorado, on Saturday afternoon, according to aircraft tracker FlightAware.

The aircraft crashed at about 6:38 p.m. "near the area of Glenshire Drive and Olympic Blvd.," a crossroads northwest of the Truckee Tahoe Airport, police said in a statement.

"At this time there is no threat to any structures and no road closures," police said. "There will be a heavy presence of emergency responders in the area for an extended period of time."

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived at the crash site Sunday morning to begin documentation, according to a statement from the NTSB.

"The wreckage will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation," the NTSB said. A preliminary report is expected within 30 days of the accident, according to the NTSB.

Its investigation will involve three primary areas -- the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment, the agency said.

The NTSB has requested witnesses of the accident or those who have surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation to contact the agency at witness@ntsb.gov.

