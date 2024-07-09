National

2024 Predictions: Who is this year's Bengals? (Contender that crumbles) | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

By Matt Harmon,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
With July 4th in the rear view mirror, fantasy football season is just around the corner. The pod is back from vacation with Matt Harmon and Yahoo Sports Frank Schwab continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series. In the latest installment, the two try to identify this year's Cincinnati Bengals: A Super Bowl contender that crumbles for one reason or another:

(2:36) - Flip the Script: Who is this year's Bengals? (Contender that crumbles)

(6:00) - What went wrong for the Bengals 2023?

(13:30) - What happened to Tee Higgins?

(19:55) - AFC candidates: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins

(44:55) - NFC candidates: San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, L.A. Rams, Green Bay Packers

(1:01:30) - Finalists + Who is this year's Bengals?

