3 dead after SUV crashes into pedestrians in Los Angeles

Three people are dead and at least three others were taken to the hospital in critical condition after an SUV crashed onto the sidewalk near a Metro station in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

It happened at 5:55 p.m. local time at Lankershim Boulevard and Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The LA Police Department said the SUV struck a total of five people, killing three. The victims were identified as a 40-year-old Hispanic woman, a 69-year-old white woman and a 53-year-old white woman, according to LAPD Valley Traffic.

The driver, who was also hospitalized, remains alive and is expected to be taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, LAPD Valley Traffic officials said.

There was no further update on the driver's condition or the conditions of two other people who were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

In a social media post, LA Mayor Karen Bass said the SUV drove onto the sidewalk near the North Hollywood Metro Station, "striking a group of street vendors and pedestrians."

She added, "I’m heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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