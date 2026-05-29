5 killed, 34 hurt in massive crash between bus, 6 vehicles on I-95 in Virginia: Police

(STAFFORD COUNTY, Va.) -- Five people were killed and 34 were injured in a massive crash between a bus and six vehicles on Interstate 95 in Virginia early Friday morning, according to state authorities.

The accident unfolded at about 2:35 a.m. on I-95 south in Stafford County, about 45 miles south of Washington, D.C., the Virginia State Police said.

As traffic slowed for a work zone, a bus did not slow down and struck six vehicles, killing five people in the cars, police said.

Thirty-four people were taken to hospitals, including three with critical injuries, police said.

The crash initially closed all lanes of I-95, Virginia's Department of Transportation said, causing massive delays for the Friday commute. Northbound lanes have since reopened.

Charges are pending, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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