The alleged ringleader of a fraternity cocaine trafficking ring at Penn State now faces federal charges.

The former student, 24-year-old Agostino Abbatiello, was charged by a federal grand jury with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and six counts of distribution of cocaine, federal prosecutors announced this week.

The indictment alleges that Abbatiello was a "major supplier of cocaine to fraternities" at the university between January 2023 and December 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Abbatiello is accused of selling cocaine in bulk to the Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon fraternities that he allegedly purchased from suppliers in Philadelphia and New York, federal prosecutors said. He is also accused of recruiting others to transport the supply to the school and using other fraternity brothers and pledges to cut and package it for distribution, prosecutors said.

"College should be a marketplace of ideas and not illegal drugs," U.S. Attorney Brian Miller said in a statement. "Our office will continue working with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office, and with our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and hold accountable those who profit from illegal drug activity in our communities."

Abbatiello pleaded not guilty to the federal charges during an arraignment on Wednesday, online court records show. A federal judge ordered him detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Nov. 24.

ABC News has reached out to his attorney for comment on the new charges.

Abbatiello faces a maximum penalty of life in prison on the federal charges.

He was also one of 14 people hit with state charges in connection with the alleged cocaine trafficking ring.

"This defendant was the top rung of the ladder for a high-level drug trafficking ring that supplied cocaine to Penn State University students, incorporating some fraternity pledges into the packaging process," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement Wednesday on Abbatiello's federal charges. "We are proud of the fine investigative work involved in building this case, thank the grand jurors for their diligence, and look forward to having a hand in prosecuting with our ready and able partners at the U.S. Attorney's Office."

Penn State officials initially placed the Delta Upsilon fraternity on an interim suspension after state charges were announced in August. On Wednesday, the school announced that the fraternity has lost its eligibility for recognition as a student organization for at least four years due to hazing allegations.

"The investigation also corroborated multiple serious allegations regarding drug misuse and distribution," the school said in a statement.

"The University remains committed to holding individuals and organizations accountable for actions that endanger the safety and well-being of students," the statement said.

Sigma Chi, the other fraternity where members were allegedly involved, is not recognized as an official fraternity at the school, school officials said.

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