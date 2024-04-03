National

Bills reportedly trading Stefon Diggs to Texans for draft pick compensation

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 07: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The Houston Texans are reportedly finalizing a deal to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for draft pick compensation, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This story will be updated.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!