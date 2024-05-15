National

Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell reportedly expected to miss Game 5 vs. Celtics with calf strain

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is pictured during Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be missing a vital player when they take the floor against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Donovan Mitchell is expected to miss Game 5 with a calf strain. Mitchell also missed Game 4 with the same injury.

The Cavs and Celtics face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

