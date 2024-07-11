National

Copa América: Uruguay players, including Darwin Núñez, enter stands to fight fans after loss to Colombia

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Uruguay v Colombia - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 10: Darwin Nuñez (C) of Uruguay reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America Stadium on July 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)



Uruguay's time in the 2024 Copa América ended in ugly fashion, and not just because they lost to a shorthanded Colombia squad in the semifinals.

The postgame scene between Uruguay and Colombia descended into chaos in Charlotte when a group of La Celeste players entered the stands at Bank of America Stadium to brawl with a group of Colombian fans. Comparisons to the NBA's infamous "Malice at the Palace" were quick.

The charge appeared to be spearheaded by Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez, who could be seen throwing punches in the middle of the fracas.

More angles:

The violence was preceded by a frustrating loss for Uruguay, which was playing for a chance to face Argentina in the final for its first Copa América title since 2011.

