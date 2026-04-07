Death of Vietnamese immigrant in Indiana facility is latest ICE detainee fatality

(MIAMI COUNTY, Ind.) -- A Vietnamese immigrant died in government custody last week, according to a notification sent to lawmakers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, marking the latest detainee death during the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Tuan Van Bui, a 55-year-old immigrant, died at the Miami Correctional Center in Indiana.

He is the 46th person to die in federal custody during the current Trump administration.

In its notification, ICE said that "onsite staff discovered Bui unresponsive and immediately initiated life-saving measures, including CPR. Staff immediately contacted emergency services personnel, who swiftly responded to the scene and initiated advanced life support interventions."

The cause of death is under investigation.

ICE officials said that Bui was ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2005 and that he had been arrested "over a dozen times on charges including robbery, theft, assault, criminal conspiracy, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute/manufacture, carrying firearms, resisting arrest, and DUI."

Court records show Bui filed a habeas petition challenging his detention in February. A district judge responded to the petition the day after Bui died, ordering the government to detail its plans for his removal by April 6. The government filed a status report on Monday, after Bui died, but the contents of that report are not public because the habeas petition is sealed.

According to an ABC News analysis of ICE data and the number of detainee deaths provided to Congress, the first 14 months of the second Trump administration represent the deadliest period for the federal detention system in recent years, with the exception of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a spike in deaths.

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