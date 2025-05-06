Department of Education tells Harvard no new research grants unless it complies with White House demands

WASHINGTON — Escalating an ongoing clash between President Donald Trump's administration and Harvard University, the Department of Education announced Harvard is ineligible for new research grants unless it agrees with compliance criteria.

"Harvard is not eligible for any new grants from the federal government until they demonstrate responsible management of the university," a senior official from the Department of Education said on a call with reporters on Monday.

The pause extends to medical research funding, according to the senior official, but does not impact federal student aid.

The official said public confidence in the university is at an all-time low -- and that Harvard has failed to combat antisemitism and discrimination on its campus.

It has also abandoned the rigor of academic excellence and has become a leftist institution with "zero viewpoint diversity," according to the official, who said that only 3% of Harvard's faculty identifies as conservative.

"Today, we received another letter from the administration doubling down on demands that would impose unprecedented and improper control over Harvard University and would have chilling implications for higher education," Harvard said in a statement to ABC News.

The statement called the move retaliatory and implied that its efforts are illegal.

"Harvard will continue to comply with the law, promote and encourage respect for viewpoint diversity, and combat antisemitism in our community," it said, adding that the school would "continue to defend against illegal government overreach.

The weeks-long feud between Trump and Harvard stems from several investigations by federal agencies, including the Department of Education and the Health and Human Services Department. They are probing into accusations ranging from failure to disclose foreign gifts to discrimination on the basis of race within the Harvard Law Review.

The administration launched a wide-reaching antisemitism task force review, which froze 2.2 billion dollars in funding for the institution last month.

But the university has refused to comply with demands, with Harvard President Alan Garber claiming that Trump has exceeded his executive authority.

"No government—regardless of which party is in power—should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue," Garber wrote in a statement to the Harvard community in April.

In order for Harvard to return to compliance under federal law, the university would have to come into agreement with the administration, according to the senior official.

There was no announcement about the university's tax-exempt status, which Trump threatened to take away on May 2.

The president can't unilaterally revoke a school's tax-exempt status under federal law, but sources told ABC News that the Internal Revenue Service is considering revoking the school's status.

A Harvard spokesperson told ABC News last week that there's no "legal basis" to rescind the university's tax-exempt status and that it would endanger the school's ability to carry out its mission.

"The tax exemption means that more of every dollar can go toward scholarships for students, lifesaving and life-enhancing medical research, and technological advancements that drive economic growth," the spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News.

The move would not only lead to "lost opportunities for innovation" for Harvard itself, the spokesperson said.

"The unlawful use of this instrument more broadly would have grave consequences for the future of higher education in America," they explained.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the Education Department did not announce an immediate pause on Harvard's grant funding -- that there is no freeze on any additional existing grants beyond the previously announced $2.2 billion.

