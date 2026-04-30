'Devastating sadness': Teen asylum seeker who lost brother remains in ICE detention

(DILLEY, Texas) -- Olivia Mabiala Andre made her youngest brother, Manuel, a promise.

"We're going to go to the United States and we're going to get you a bike," the 19-year-old said she told him.

The promise of the bike for her brother and stability for her entire family of five, Andre said, kept them focused on their plan to travel from their home country of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, through South America and toward the United States. But three days into their journey, Manuel drowned while crossing a river in Colombia.

"He was the happiness of my house. He was the cutest boy you can imagine, he was our sunshine," Andre said, speaking to ABC News from detention at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas.

Now more than three years after reaching the U.S., Andre and her family are facing deportation to their home country after the U.S. federal government denied their asylum request.

Andre, who was studying to be a nurse, has been detained since November 2025 and was only briefly reunited with her family. She says it is taking a toll.

According to a habeas petition, an independent expert confirmed Andrew "meets the diagnostic criteria for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder" and "has repeatedly expressed suicidal ideation." Andre also displayed depression symptoms, the court filing claimed.

Their case is receiving national attention, with lawmakers and prominent figures like children's educator and YouTube star Ms. Rachel calling for Andre's release.

"It doesn't make sense to hold this caring, wonderful person who wants to be a nurse who's been through so much trauma. It's just cruel to hold her there, especially while she's having a mental health crisis, and she's having suicidal thoughts," said Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Anne Accurso, in an interview Thursday with ABC's Diane Macedo.

Accurso says she has been keeping in touch with Andre while she remains detained.

"She's overflowing compassion and faith and strength and it was a privilege to talk with her. I was so in awe of her," Accurso said.

Attorneys representing the Andre family tell ABC News they fled their home country after Andre’s mother says she faced direct threats by high-level government officials.

"Her mother has suffered brutal abuse and torture, which led both her mother and her family to need to flee for their lives. They took a difficult journey to the United States, and along the way, Olivia witnessed her eight year old brother who she loved so much, drown on the journey, and it has caused devastating sadness for Olivia, her mother and her two siblings," their attorney Elora Mukherjee said.

According to court documents, the Andre family entered the U.S. in December 2022 and applied for asylum, settling in Portland, Maine. An immigration judge denied their asylum petition, in part, because they believed they couldn't provide enough corroborating evidence to support their claim and ordered them deported in February 2025.

The Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) later affirmed the immigration judge’s decision, finding that her mother could not provide enough corroborating evidence to support her petition, the documents state.

Todd Pomerleau, who is now representing the family’s asylum case in immigration court, says a language barrier and interpretation issues contributed to the asylum claim being denied.

Days after the BIA denied the family’s appeal, Mukherjee said they attempted to cross into Canada to seek asylum there, but were prevented from doing so, because of a treaty between the two countries called the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement. The treaty prevents some immigrants from seeking asylum in Canada if they’ve been denied a U.S. claim.

"Olivia and her family were desperate in their search for safety, because they know they cannot return to the Democratic Republic of Congo, they're going to be killed there," Mukherjee said.

Transfer to Dilley Detention Center



After being transferred to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Nov. 12, 2025, Andre said she was detained apart from the rest of her family, the habeas petition says.

“They just took them away and put me on a different plane,” Andre said.

According to Andre, she was sent to four different facilities over the course of the following two weeks. She said she would ask personnel at the facility where her family was, but claims she never received an answer.

Andre was then sent to the immigration facility in Dilley, but said she did not know where the rest of her family was being held.

Two weeks later, Andre said she and a friend she made at the detention center were walking to the library when she heard her name being called. Her friend encouraged her to see a counselor at the facility who later determined that the rest of the family was also being held there. They were finally reunited, but held in different sections of the facility, according to her attorneys.

Andre’s mother and two siblings were held in areas reserved for family units, while Andre was held with other single adult women, the attorneys said.

Andre said she later found out that her sister would yell her name out into the yard of the facility every day since being detained in hopes that she would end up at the same facility and hear her.

Andre and her family are now challenging their asylum claim denial. In February, the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals barred the Trump administration from deporting the family until they rule on the case, which could take several months.

Mukherjee filed a request to temporarily release the family while the court case continues. In March, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released Andre’s mother and siblings, but she remains in detention.

Spotlight on the family's case

Andre’s supporters highlight her accomplishments in the more than three years since coming to the U.S.

According to court documents, Andre graduated from high school in one and a half years. She completed a rigorous training program to become a certified nursing assistant and was in college studying to become a nurse at the time she was detained. She knows multiple languages, which she says can help her treat people from all over the world.

The loss of her brother inspired her to get into the medical field, Andre said.

"When I lost my brother, I was, like, I have to work and do something to help people," she said.

To date, her attorneys say they have not received a formal reason for why she remains detained despite the government being prohibited from deporting her while her case unfolds in court.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told ABC News the Andre family has "received full due process" and the government will continue trying to deport the family.

"The facts are Olivia Mabiala Andre is an adult illegal alien with a final order of removal and no right to remain in the U.S. If we encounter illegal aliens who should have been detained but were instead released into the country by the Biden administration, we will detain them. The Trump administration is not going to ignore the rule of law," the spokesperson said.

At times, Andre worries that she’ll be deported back to the Congo and what that would do to her mother.

"She already lost one child, she cannot lose another one," she said.

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