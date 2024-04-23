Douglas C-54 plane crashes near river in Fairbanks, Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Douglas C-54 aircraft transporting fuel crashed into a frozen river shortly after takeoff Tuesday in Fairbanks, Alaska, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Two people were on board the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is also investigating the incident.

Preliminary information showed that the Part 91 fuel transport flight operated by Alaska Air Fuel crashed into the Tanana River after taking off from Fairbanks International Airport around 10 a.m. local time, officials said.

"The aircraft slid into a steep hill on the bank of the river where it caught fire. No survivors have been located," the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a statement shortly before 2 p.m. local time.

The NTSB deployed agents to the scene of the crash and will recover the plane, the agency said.

The airport said in a statement that it is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.