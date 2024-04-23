National

Douglas DC-4 plane crashes near river in Fairbanks, Alaska

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News

Emergency lights on a us police car Oliver Helbig/Getty Images (Oliver Helbig/Getty Images)

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Douglas DC-4 aircraft has crashed Tuesday in Fairbanks, Alaska, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Alaska State Troopers and first responders from other state, federal and local agencies are heading to the scene of the crash, officials said.

The crash took place on the Tanana River a few miles from Fairbanks International Airport, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!