The U.S. Department of Education and the Virginia governor's office say they are investigating a school district in the state, alleging it failed to run state-mandated social services checks on hundreds of newly hired staffers.

The issue came to light after federal DOE officials say investigations into some district employees were already underway, including for allegations of child abuse and staff's failure to report it.

Albemarle County Public Schools announced the closure of all 29 of its schools last Thursday after discovering it did not consistently check over 500 new hires against the Child Protective Services Central Registry to confirm they have no founded complaints of child abuse or neglect, according to a district statement.

"Specifically, over the past three years, there were more than 500 people hired by the division who passed their criminal background checks, but their information was never submitted for the Social Services registry review," Chandra Hayes, the district’s acting superintendent, said in a statement.

Those staffers did receive fingerprint-based criminal background checks using the state police's criminal history database, according to the district.

"Families should not have to accept any uncertainty about the adults working with their children, and I will not risk the safety of our students. Because the affected employees work in schools and departments across the entire division, I made the decision that we must close all schools until we have this issue resolved," Hayes said in a statement.

The district said the Virginia Department of Social Services has since processed 519 of 524 Child Protective Services Central Registry checks as of Tuesday. All those processed were cleared, according to the district.

"We also checked whether anyone currently under investigation or facing charges related to abuse, neglect, or failure to report was among the employees not submitted. I can confirm that none of them were," Hayes said in a statement.

"Trust is built through honesty, especially when the news is hard. I'll keep you informed as the checks are completed. I will receive a daily report from the Virginia Department of Social Services on the progress of the application review. This will allow me to confirm the reopening date by Nov. 27," Hayes said.

The federal DOE says "several" district employees are already facing investigations and indictments for various allegations, including sexual misconduct involving students, sexual assault, possession of child pornography and failure to report sexual abuse of students.

One Albemarle school district staffer is facing 20 charges in the alleged abuse of seven victims who were students at the time of the alleged abuse, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

Charges against Michael Swiney include aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties, according to court records. He is being held without bond in Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, according to police.

While Swiney has not formally entered a plea, his attorney, Christopher Leibig, told ABC News he plans to plead not guilty.

Albemarle County Public Schools has not addressed the specific allegations of inappropriate behavior, including the allegations of sexual assault and abuse indictments.

At least three district employees are currently facing criminal indictments for failing to report alleged sexual abuse of children, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

The schools are expected to reopen on Monday, Nov. 30.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger's office slammed Albemarle County Public Schools, saying her administration is taking aggressive action to improve Virginia school systems.

"The Spanberger Administration has zero tolerance for people in positions of public trust failing to protect children and will continue to engage aggressively to hold those individuals accountable," a spokesperson for the governor wrote in a statement to ABC News.

"The Spanberger Administration will continue to conduct an audit of ACPS processes that led to this failure in Albemarle, pursue statewide corrective action to address the gaps that allowed ACPS to operate for years out of compliance with state law, and work to prevent similar failures in other school divisions," the spokesperson added.

This comes as Alexandria City Public Schools, outside of Washington, D.C., announced it has placed dozens of its employees on administrative leave for not completing a secondary required background check by the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS).

The district's acting superintendent took the steps after an independent review and said in a statement, "We have no reason to believe that any of these employees did not complete this form intentionally, nor do we have any reason to suspect that any of them have a founded complaint."

The school system is working with the VDSS to complete the screening as "quickly as possible," according to Alexandria City Public Schools.

The U.S. Department of Education said it is placing the Virginia Department of Education on "high-risk status for its apparent failure to enforce state and federal laws while [the department] investigates to ensure school divisions across Virginia are in compliance with student safety requirements."

The "high-risk” designation puts the state education agency's federal grants in jeopardy.

Virginia's DOE told ABC News in a statement that it has reissued guidance to all school divisions reminding them of their legal obligations around mandatory reporting. It vowed to protect students and ensure school divisions are in "full compliance with the law."

The federal DOE said it is launching a civil rights investigation into the Albemarle school district over whether it mishandled reports of sexual assault and is directing Virginia to withhold federal funds from the school district until it can demonstrate failures have been corrected and it is taking steps to suspend and permanently debar staff and administrators complicit in failures.

"A school division needing to shutter the doors of its schools to ensure that students are not forced to interact with sexual predators is an unfathomable failure of the school division and state leaders," U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement Monday. "Parents should never have to question whether their child's school is aiding and abetting child predators. The Trump Administration is taking decisive enforcement action to hold those responsible accountable and ensure Virginia schools are safe places for children to learn."

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