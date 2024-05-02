Fifth victim's body recovered in Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — The body of a fifth victim of the Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse has been recovered.

Authorities said the body of Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was recovered on Wednesday.

Unified Command salvage teams said its teams had earlier found one of the construction vehicles reported missing when the bridge collapsed in March and notified the Maryland Department of State Police.

The Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the FBI recovered Gonzalez's body in a red truck, officials said.

"We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family," Col. Roland L. Butler, Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said in a statement. "Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time."

The bodies of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, and Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, 38, were previously recovered. At the request of the family, authorities have not released the name of the fourth victim, whose body was recovered last month.

