Florida woman arrested for allegedly kicking child during youth football game

(FORT MYERS, Fla.) -- A Florida mother was arrested after police alleged she charged onto a football field over the weekend and repeatedly kicked a 13-year-old player during a youth football game brawl.

The woman, 34-year-old Renee Lambert, was arrested on Saturday on charges of child abuse without great bodily harm and resisting an officer without violence, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The incident unfolded on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Park in Fort Myers during a Southwest Florida Panthers Youth Football game, according to the sheriff's office and the league's president.

During the game, an on-field fight broke out between players, authorities said. As coaches attempted to break up the fight, bystander video captured Lambert -- who had been cheering on her son's team, the Falcons -- rushing onto the field. The footage appeared to show her kicking the child on the opposing team while he was on the ground, officials said.

"Witnesses stated that after an incident on the field with the youth players fighting, some parents came onto the field to intervene," according to a probable cause statement released by the sheriff's office. "A witness reported seeing the adult female kick a juvenile male multiple times."

At least two on-duty sheriff's deputies were at the park patrolling when the altercation occurred, according to the probable cause statement.

The sheriff's department released body-camera video of deputies detaining Lambert near a concession stand after witnesses pointed her out.

Lambert allegedly became "confrontational" while speaking with deputies, according to the statement.

"Lambert refused to listen and was getting agitated, prompting deputies to give her lawful orders to comply with being handcuffed, at which time, Lambert pushed and pulled away from deputies, refusing to give her hands as they attempted to handcuff her," the statement alleges.

She was eventually detained and placed in a patrol car, according to the statement.

Child welfare officials were notified because Lambert's children were present during the incident.

Deputies located the player whom Lambert allegedly kicked, and the alleged victim's mother signed a document expressing a "desire to prosecute," according to the statement.

The victim told deputies that he was kicked in the leg, but no visible injuries were detected, according to the sheriff's office.

ABC News has not been able to reach Lambert for comment.

In the body-camera video, Lambert complained that the player struck her first with his helmet.

"I'm the one who got hit," Lambert is heard telling a deputy in the body camera footage and asking why the deputies were "mad" at her.

"I'm mad at an adult for attacking a kid," one of the deputies is heard replying to Lambert in the footage.

The sheriff's office said they have found no evidence to support Lambert's claim that she was struck during the altercation.

Lambert complained of head pain following her arrest and she was taken to a hospital to be examined before she was booked at the Lee County Jail, according to the probable cause statement.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told ABC affiliate station WZVN in Naples that "it's sad" such violence occurred at a youth football game.

"We need to have law and order. We need to protect everyone," Marceno said. "As sheriff, I'm not going to tolerate it."

Jose Davila, president of Southwest Florida Panthers Youth Football, released a statement to WZVN, saying, "We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior."

"One moment does not define the character, values, or integrity of the programs involved," Davila said. "We want to be very clear, one bad apple does not define who the Fort Myers Falcons are."

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