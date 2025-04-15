Judge temporarily blocks Trump's order targeting law firm: 'Shocking abuse of power'

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's recent executive order aimed at Susman Godfrey, the law firm that has for years represented Dominion Voting Systems -- the leading supplier of election technology across the U.S.

The decision from Judge Loren AliKhan on Tuesday is the latest win for one of the few law firms that have fought back against Trump's orders instead of striking a deal.

Trump's executive order seeks to block the firm's access to government buildings and cancel government contracts, among others, over their "previous activities."

Susman Godfrey has represented the voting machine company Dominion, famously securing a $787.5 million settlement from Fox News to settle allegations the network aired false claims about the company rigging the 2020 election.

Notably, the firm still represents Dominion in its active cases against a number of Trump's allies -- including Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell and others.

In her ruling, Judge AliKhan delivered a strong repudiation of the order, noting it "chills the firm's speech and advocacy" as well as "threatens reputational harm."

"The executive order is based on a personal vendetta... and frankly I think the Framers of the Constitution would see this as a shocking abuse of power," she said.

During the hearing on Tuesday afternoon, attorneys representing Susman Godfrey said that Trump's order was "one of the most brazenly unconstitutional exercises of executive power in the history of this nation."

"The executive is wielding an axe, and we don't know exactly when that axe is going to fall but they're ready to bring it down," said Donald Verrilli, an attorney representing Susman from the firm Munger, Tolles, and Olson.

Deputy Associate Attorney General Richard Lawson, a political appointee who previously worked for Attorney General Pam Bondi, argued repeatedly that the order fit squarely in the administration's free speech rights.

"I would urge great caution from the court on the judiciary policing the executive branch's speech, that is just a very tricky area that is extremely difficult to try and implement," Lawson said.

He argued the judge should wait until the administration issued formal guidance to agencies on their interactions with the firm before issuing a temporary restraining order barring any kind of enforcement.

Despite this, Judge AliKhan said the TRO would remain in effect for 14 days and ordered the government to rescind any memos or guidance that had already gone out on the order.

Susman Godfrey said of the judge's decision in a statement to ABC News,"This fight is bigger and more important than any one firm. Susman Godfrey is fighting this unconstitutional executive order because it infringes on the rights of all Americans and the rule of law."

"This fight is right, it is just, and we are duty-bound to pursue it. We are grateful the court directly addressed the unconstitutionality of the executive order by recognizing it as a 'shocking abuse of power,'" the firm said.

The hearing comes as the Trump administration has ramped up pressure against several law firms and universities.

Since Trump began targeting law firms, nine of the country's largest law firms -- including Paul Weiss, Kirkland & Ellis, Willkie Farr and Latham & Watkins -- have agreed to provide a combined $940 million in legal services to promote causes supported by the president.

The firms also agreed to remove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion from hiring practices and vow not to deny representing clients based on politics.

Alternatively, three other major U.S. firms -- Perkins Coie, WilmerHale, and Jenner & Block -- are fighting the president's action against law firms in federal courts, which have temporarily paused the orders from taking effect.

