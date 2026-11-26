King tides will continue to be extreme on Thanksgiving Day, pummeling the California Coast, stirring up huge waves that have come ashore and flooding homes.

While normally the highest tides of the year, this year's king tides have been supercharged by warm El Niño ocean water, leaving some leaders in hard-hit communities fearful of what's around the corner.

"This is a practice run, a dress rehearsal for December and January," San Mateo County supervisor Ray Mueller told ABC San Francisco station KGO-TV.

The next king tides, which could rival this week's record-setting measurements, will be Dec. 23-25 and again Jan. 21-22.

Many cities along the California coast have recorded the highest November tides ever this week. The San Francisco Bay Area saw a record high tide of 8.23 feet on Tuesday and one that hit 8.21 feet on Wednesday. The previous record was 7.97 feet in 1982.

The San Francisco suburban coastal community of Pacifica is bracing for more king tides on Thanksgiving while mopping up and assessing the flood damage from huge waves on Wednesday that knocked down part of the city's pier and flooded homes in oceanside neighborhoods.

Pacifica Mayor Christine Boles told KGO-TV there are limited options available to prevent similar events.

"I don't think there's a lot we can do, quite honestly. I mean public works has been doing what they can to clear out the drains and to warn residents," Boles said.

The extreme king tides are hitting Southern California, too.

Santa Barbara reached a new all-time high tide record on Wednesday of 8.21 feet, topping its October record of 8.04 feet. Los Angeles Harbor on Wednesday tied the all-time record set in October at 8.19 feet.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.