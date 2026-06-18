LAPD probing officer shooting that killed dog after 911 call

(LOS ANGELES) -- The Los Angeles Police Department said it's investigating an incident in which an officer shot and killed a dog while answering a 911 call, which turned out to be a false alarm over a woman celebrating the New York Knicks' historic championship win on Saturday.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said in a statement Wednesday that the department is thoroughly investigating the incident, which he called "incredibly tragic," and vowed transparency.

Around 8:55 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call of a woman screaming inside a condo in Canoga Park, the LAPD said.

Witnesses and the son of the woman, however, later told ABC News Los Angeles affiliate KABC that she was just celebrating the Knicks' victory that night.

The LAPD said that while officers were speaking with a resident in the apartment at the center of the 911 call, a "large dog was barking by her side at the officers." The dog was wearing a Knicks shirt, witnesses told KABC.

The woman closed her door momentarily after officers asked her to secure the dog, who was named Jameson, police said. After she reopened it, the dog exited the apartment and allegedly "charged at one of the officers," prompting one of them to open fire, according to the LAPD.

Cell phone video circulated online of a woman crying over the dog's body, shouting "We were just celebrating the Knicks."

The neighbor who called police told KABC that they felt guilty about calling 911, but sincerely thought the woman was in trouble.

McDonnell sympathized with Jameson's family.

"The loss of a pet is deeply personal. For many, a dog is not simply an animal; it is a companion, a source of comfort, and a member of the family," McDonnell said in his statement.

"There is no incident more serious than when an officer fires a service weapon. For this reason, the LAPD has a specialized division of investigators specifically trained to handle these types of incidents. A thorough, multi-layered examination of this weekend's incident in Canoga Park is already underway, but it will take time to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability," he added.

A memorial for Jameson was formed outside the condo and an online fundraiser has raised thousands of dollars for its family.

Local activists have called for more details about the incident, including body camera footage from the officers who responded to the call.

"The tragic killing of Jameson was unnecessary and unwarranted," Najee Ali, a senior organizer with the Los Angeles National Action Network, said during a news conference Tuesday.

"We demand immediate accountability, which can only happen through the prompt release of the body-worn camera footage and the names of the officers responsible for shooting and killing Jameson," he added.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also released a statement on Wednesday, saying that a thorough investigation will be conducted.

"Every life lost to violence is a tragedy, and we know that the devastating loss of Jameson will be felt by his family forever," she said.

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